Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,997 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.42 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

