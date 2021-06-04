Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.