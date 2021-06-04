Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.