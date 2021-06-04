Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. Insiders have sold 71,742 shares of company stock worth $5,385,537 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

