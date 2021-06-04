S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $381.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.63. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

