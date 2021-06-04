SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,903 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $105,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,864,000 after buying an additional 268,110 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,610. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

