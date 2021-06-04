Spectrecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00071934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00266589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00040347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008716 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

