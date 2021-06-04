Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.85). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($2.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

