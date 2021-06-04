SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Equities analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.48 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 157,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $378.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

