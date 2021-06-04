Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.38. 133,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

