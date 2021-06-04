STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $275,024.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $97.28 million and approximately $275,024.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 78,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

