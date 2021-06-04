State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 140 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

PII stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,725 shares of company stock worth $14,332,659. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.