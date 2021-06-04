State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.54. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

