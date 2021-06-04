State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

