State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 522 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.