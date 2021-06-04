Stephen A. Colanero Sells 15,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

