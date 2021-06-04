Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,710 shares of company stock worth $5,272,616. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

