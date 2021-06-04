Stingray Group’s (RAY.A) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

RAY.A traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$6.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,166. The stock has a market cap of C$501.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.65 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

