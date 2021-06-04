Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,480 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,526 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

NYSE:NGL opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $404.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

