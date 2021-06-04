Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bank of America Call Options (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,384,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,636% compared to the average daily volume of 79,760 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

