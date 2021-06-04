Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,337 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,135% compared to the average daily volume of 731 call options.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $881.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $889.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $826.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

