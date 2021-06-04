Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,091 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,243% compared to the typical volume of 379 put options.

Shares of EWH opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.