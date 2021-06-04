Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $38.27

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.27, but opened at $37.34. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 686 shares traded.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

