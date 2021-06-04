Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $72.92 million and $3.08 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

