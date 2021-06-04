Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at $589,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.0% in the first quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

