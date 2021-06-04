Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,464.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00970042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.45 or 0.09660937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00050385 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

