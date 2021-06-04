Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

