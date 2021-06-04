Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 102 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 102 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $11.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.85. 48,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

