Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $131,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Linde makes up about 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.85. 29,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

