Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

MNST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 42,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,137. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

