Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes $457,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $96.77.

