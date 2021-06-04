Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 114,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.05. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.
In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 over the last three months.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.
