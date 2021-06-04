Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 114,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.05. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

