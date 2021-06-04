Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $81.74 million and $2.09 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.82 or 0.07353428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177822 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,691,345 coins and its circulating supply is 318,456,251 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.