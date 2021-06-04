SuperCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $161.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $79,780.36 and $161.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,210,899 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

