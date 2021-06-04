SVB Leerink Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $64.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.
NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $154,257,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.
