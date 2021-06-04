SVB Leerink Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $64.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $154,257,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.