Swiss National Bank Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.98. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

