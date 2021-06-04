Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $168.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.92. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

