SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0446 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $11,818.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00522044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004325 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.43 or 0.01382655 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 143,605,256 coins and its circulating supply is 114,973,950 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

