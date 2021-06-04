Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

TTWO stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.18. 37,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.36. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

