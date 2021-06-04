Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

TALS stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

