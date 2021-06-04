Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $22.04

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $22.72. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 789 shares.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

