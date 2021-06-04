Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Update

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Technicolor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLRY opened at $0.13 on Friday. Technicolor has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

