Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $9,862,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.