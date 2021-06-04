TerraUSD Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $41.97 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008707 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,930,919,160 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

