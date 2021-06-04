The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $208.18

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.18 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 251.70 ($3.29). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 49,560 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.18.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £8,601 ($11,237.26).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.