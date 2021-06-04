The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNS. National Bankshares upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.36.

TSE:BNS opened at C$81.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$78.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

