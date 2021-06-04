The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). The Boeing posted earnings per share of ($4.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

BA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.81. 323,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,995,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.54. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

