The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 8,500 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.