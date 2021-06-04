The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,429,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,160 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 2.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $93,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Insiders have sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock worth $97,096,386 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

