The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is Tobam’s 2nd Largest Position

Tobam boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. The Clorox comprises 2.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tobam’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $64,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,974. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $175.55 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

