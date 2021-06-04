The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.24. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

